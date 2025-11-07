Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals outrighted Thompson (lat) to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thompson missed the entire 2025 season with a left lat strain he suffered in March. He endured several setbacks during his recovery and it's unclear whether he will be ready for spring training. Thompson is not on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization.
