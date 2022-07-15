Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
The left-hander was optioned to Triple-A on Monday but will return to St. Louis with Dakota Hudson (neck) landing on the injured list. Thompson has been effective when up in the majors with a 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 20 innings.
