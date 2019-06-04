Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Snagged by St. Louis with 19th pick

The Cardinals have selected Thompson with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A potential No. 4 starter with a checkered injury history? It's not a profile most dynasty-league managers will be eagerly signing up for. Thompson, a 6-foot-2 lefty with a low-90s fastball, dealt with a shoulder injury in high school and missed a chunk of his sophomore season at Kentucky with a sore elbow. He is peaking at the right time, however, striking out 130 over 90 innings while issuing 34 walks as a junior. In addition to his above-average fastball, Thompson is armed with an above-average slider and also throws a curveball and changeup, both of which receive average grades. His lack of a high ceiling and notable injury history combine to make him an unappealing fantasy prospect.