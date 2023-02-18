Thompson will work exclusively as a reliever this spring, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Thompson's MLB debut was a four-inning relief appearance last June, and he followed that up with a five-inning start, but he filled a much more conventional relief role the rest of the way, averaging 1.3 innings across his final 20 appearances. He finished with an impressive 2.08 ERA, but that came with a sub-par 19.9 percent strikeout rate and 10.3 percent walk rate. Now 25 years old, the lefty could still spend time starting for Triple-A Memphis, but it looks as though he'll be relieving in St. Louis if all goes well.
