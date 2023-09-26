Thompson will start Wednesday's game at Milwaukee, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Thompson had been lined up to work Tuesday's series opener versus the Brewers, but Miles Mikolas will now get that nod so that he can also potentially handle Sunday's season finale against the Reds back at Busch Stadium. Thompson, 25, has registered an overall 4.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 67:24 K:BB in 61 innings (eight starts, 16 relief appearances) this year with St. Louis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Yields four runs again•
-
Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Coughs up four runs•
-
Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Tosses five innings in victory•
-
Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Tosses quality start, earns win•
-
Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Goes four innings in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Earns third win•