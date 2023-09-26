Thompson will start Wednesday's game at Milwaukee, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Thompson had been lined up to work Tuesday's series opener versus the Brewers, but Miles Mikolas will now get that nod so that he can also potentially handle Sunday's season finale against the Reds back at Busch Stadium. Thompson, 25, has registered an overall 4.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 67:24 K:BB in 61 innings (eight starts, 16 relief appearances) this year with St. Louis.