Thompson (1-1) took the extra-inning loss Sunday versus the Cubs. He allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out two over 1.2 innings without walking a batter.

Thompson was responsible for an RBI single from Willson Contreras, and the Cardinals couldn't get even in the bottom of the 10th inning. With Genesis Cabrera on the COVID-19 injured list, Thompson is expected to fill a multi-inning role in critical spots in games in the short term. He has a 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in six appearances (one start) spanning 16.1 innings this year. Jack Flaherty (shoulder) made an early exit Sunday, and if he's forced to miss time again, Thompson would be among the shortlist of options to join the rotation.