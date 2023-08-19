Thompson (2-5) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Mets.

Thompson was greeted by Brandon Nimmo's leadoff shot to begin the game but still turned in a decent outing. It was Thompson's longest appearance of the year and first start since officially moving into the Cardinals' rotation. Over his last three trips to the mound, he's given up just four runs while posting an 18:2 K:BB through 13 innings. His next start is currently lined up to be in Pittsburgh next week.