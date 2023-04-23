Thompson (1-1) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Saturday versus the Mariners.

Thompson replaced Miles Mikolas with one out in the sixth inning and finished the frame. In the seventh, Thompson put two batters aboard, and Giovanny Gallegos let them both come around to score. These were the first earned runs on Thompson's line through nine appearances this season. The southpaw owns a 1.80 ERA through 10 innings, but his 1.40 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB aren't all that encouraging. He'll likely continue to serve as a middle-relief option.