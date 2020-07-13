Thompson, a 2019 first-round pick, threw live batting practice for the first time at summer camp Sunday to five hitters, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander faced off against Andrew Knizner, Lane Thomas, Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean and Justin Williams, a group of fellow prospects with a smattering of major-league experience that served as a good first test for the 22-year-old. Thompson appeared to be bit on edge initially according to manager Mike Shildt, but the Cardinals skipper praised him for subsequently settling in and making quality pitches in the latter portion of the session. Thompson is expected to remain in the team's alternate training site getting developmental work in once the regular season begins after reaching the High-A level during his first minors campaign.