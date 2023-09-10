Thompson (5-5) earned the win over Cincinnati on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Thompson looked like he could be in for a short start when the Reds tallied three runs on four hits in the second frame, but the southpaw recovered and didn't allow any additional damage the rest of the way. He needed 98 pitches to get through five innings, going just deep enough to earn his third win across his past four starts. Thompson has been decent during that stretch, posting a 4.29 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 21 frames. He's tentatively slated to face the Phillies at home in his next start.