Thompson (4-5) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and zero walks over seven innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out six.

It was the longest outing of Thompson's career as he closed out the seventh emphatically by allowing a pop up then striking out the final two batters for a 1-2-3 inning. The win was his second over the Pirates in 11 days and helped the Cardinals stave off a sweep. Thompson will carry a 3.86 ERA into his next start, likely to take place next weekend in Cincinnati.