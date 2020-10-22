Edwards (forearm) refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday and became a free agent.
Edwards was looking to have a bounceback season in Seattle after struggling to an 8.47 ERA in 2019. While he did post a 1.93 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with the Mariners, that came in just 4.2 innings. He developed arm problems early in August and never returned to the mound. That injury and his recent struggles mean he'll have significant question marks heading into 2021.
