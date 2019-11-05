Carl Edwards Jr.: Clears waivers
Edwards (shoulder) cleared waivers and became a free agent Monday.
Edwards will be in search of a new club over the offseason after posting an ugly 8.47 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 17 innings this season across stops in Chicago and San Diego. He was sidelined Aug. 13 due to a right shoulder strain but should be ready to go for spring training.
