Carlos Belonis: Cut loose by Brewers

Belonis was released by the Brewers on Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Belonis was hitting just .165/.277/.252 through 35 games with High-A Carolina as a 23-year-old, and he owns a lackluster .247/.308/.328 line across 349 career minor-league games. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as organizational outfield depth.

