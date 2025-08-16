Carrasco elected free agency Saturday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Thursday, and after clearing waivers, the 38-year-old chose to hit the open market. He made three starts with Atlanta, posting a 9.88 ERA and 9:7 K:BB across 13.2 innings. While he hasn't posted an ERA below 5.64 in the big leagues since 2023, Carrasco logged a 3.27 ERA in 52.1 innings with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate earlier this season, so a team could be willing to take a chance on him.