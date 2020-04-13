Carlos Colmenarez: Expected to sign with Rays

Colmenarez is expected to sign with the Rays once the 2020-21 international signing period begins, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

A 5-foot-10, 175-pound shortstop from Venezuela, Colmenarez is one of the top prospects in this year's international signing class. He is expected to command a seven-figure bonus. Colmenarez generates impressive torque with his compact left-handed swing and projects to hit for average and power. The international signing period typically begins July 2, but MLB has the ability to delay the start date until as late as Jan. 15, 2021.