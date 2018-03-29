Carlos Frias: Cut loose by Indians
Frias was released by the Indians on Wednesday.
Frias spent all of the 2017 season with Triple-A Columbus, posting a brutal 8.05 ERA and 21:22 K:BB across 38 innings of work. He'll look to catch on elsewhere as organizational pitching depth.
