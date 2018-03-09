Carlos Gonzalez: Expects to stay in Colorado
Gonzalez is expected to sign with Colorado, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The deal technically still hasn't been finalized, but Heyman reports that both sides are now just trying to finalize the details with the general agreement of a one-year contract already in place. The 32-year-old has spent all but one of his major-league seasons with the Rockies and will be looking to rebound after a disappointing season in 2017 where he slashed .262/.339/.423.
