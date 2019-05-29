Gonzalez was released by the Indians on Wednesday.

Gonzalez will head to the open market after being designated for assignment by the Indians last week and subsequently passing through waivers untouched. Prior to parting ways with Cleveland, the veteran outfielder hit just .210/.282/.276 with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in 117 plate appearances. Gonzalez will look to latch on elsewhere, though he may have to settle for a minor-league deal at this point in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories