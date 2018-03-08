Carlos Gonzalez: Not ruling out Colorado return
Gonzalez has been in talks with a couple of teams, but isn't close to signing a contract, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports reports. Colorado is staying in contact with Gonzalez and he hasn't ruled out a return to the Rockies.
It's not clear if Gonzalez would have a starting job if he returned to Colorado with the Rockies with Ryan McMahon, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia possibly set for larger roles. Still, he could return to the outfield with Ian Desmond moving to first base. It's getting late in the spring for Gonzalez to sign with a team and secure a starting job or sizable role before Opening Day, but it looks like he plans on playing in 2018.
