Carlos Gonzalez: Trouble finding work
Gonzalez remains without strong links to a team, David Schoenfield of ESPN reports.
Gonzalez's numbers have always been propped up by Coors Field, though his .276/.329/.467 line for the Rockies last season was still good for a respectable 96 wRC+. For a corner outfielder, though, that's not a starting-caliber mark, so it's not all that surprising that he's had a tough time finding a new job. His fantasy value when he does eventually find a role will depend in large part on how much playing time he's able to carve out.
