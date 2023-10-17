Perez elected free agency Monday.
Perez had been removed from the Athletics' 40-man roster and has opted for free agency in lieu of an outright assignment. The 32-year-old made it back to the majors in 2023 for the first time in five years, posting a .650 OPS in 66 games for Oakland.
