Rodon was non-tendered by the White Sox on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was set to enter his final year of arbitration, but Chicago elected to make him a free agent by not tendering him a contract for 2021. Rodon made only 11 appearances over the past two seasons due to injuries and had a 5.74 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 42.1 innings, and he had only one season over 150 innings since making his debut in 2015..

