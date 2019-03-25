Carlos Sierra: Cut loose by Astros

Sierra was released by the Astros on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old Sierra reached Double-A for the first time last season, compiling a 6.00 ERA and 19:11 K:BB through 21 innings. Wherever the right-hander lands next, he'll likely return to Double-A to begin the year.

Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...