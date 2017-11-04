Torres will hit the open market after declining his outright assignment from the Brewers.

Torres will look to latch on with another organization after struggling through a year in Milwaukee's bullpen. Although his final ERA was 4.21, the 35-year-old's FIP was a better indicator of his season, at 4.93.

