Carlos Torres: Elects free agency
Torres will hit the open market after declining his outright assignment from the Brewers.
Torres will look to latch on with another organization after struggling through a year in Milwaukee's bullpen. Although his final ERA was 4.21, the 35-year-old's FIP was a better indicator of his season, at 4.93.
