Zambrano agreed to a contract Monday with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After not pitching anywhere in the United States since 2013, Zambrano appeared to be retired before he resurfaced in the Mexican League last fall and then tossed 29.1 frames in the Venezuelan Winter League. The 37-year-old didn't find much success in either of the foreign leagues, but it won't prevent him from attempting to revive his career in the city where he enjoyed his best seasons in the majors. Zambrano plans to report to the Dogs on May 2 for his physical and will work out of the bullpen once his contract is official. Despite his poor results in Venezuela, the right-hander sported a fastball that regularly checked in at 94 miles per hour, leaving him optimistic that he still has something left in the tank.