The Diamondbacks released Kelly on Tuesday.
After being designated for assignment Sunday, Kelly will now begin the search for a new organization. The 29-year-old backstop is slashing .226/.283/.298 through 92 plate appearances this season and could at least draw a minor-league contract from another team.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Resting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Steps in as No. 1 catcher•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Back on bench Wednesday•