Kieboom cleared waivers Wednesday and elected free agency.

Kieboom spent the vast majority of 2025 with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .319/.368/.449 with nine homers, 57 RBI, 48 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 93 games. The 28-year-old will now enter the offseason with the freedom to sign with whichever team he chooses, though he will almost certainly have to settle for a minor-league contract.