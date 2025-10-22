Carter Kieboom: Enters open market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kieboom cleared waivers Wednesday and elected free agency.
Kieboom spent the vast majority of 2025 with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .319/.368/.449 with nine homers, 57 RBI, 48 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 93 games. The 28-year-old will now enter the offseason with the freedom to sign with whichever team he chooses, though he will almost certainly have to settle for a minor-league contract.
