The Phillies have selected Mathison with the 162nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting outfielder from Indiana, Mathison is a plus runner with a chance to be an above-average defensive outfielder. He is power-over-hit, but neither tool projects to be better than average. He hasn't put his speed to use much on the bases, stealing just 16 on 20 attempts during his Big Ten career.