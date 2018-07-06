Carter Stewart: Headed to Mississippi State
Stewart (wrist) failed to reach an agreement with the Braves before Friday's deadline and will likely head to Mississippi State, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
A wrist injury came up in his post-draft physical, and the Braves subsequently were unwilling to pay Stewart the full slot value of just under $5 million. He has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.
