Carter Stewart: Headed to Mississippi State

Stewart (wrist) failed to reach an agreement with the Braves before Friday's deadline and will likely head to Mississippi State, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

A wrist injury came up in his post-draft physical, and the Braves subsequently were unwilling to pay Stewart the full slot value of just under $5 million. He has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

