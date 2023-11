Kelly re-signed Wednesday with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Kelly was said to be drawing MLB interest early this offseason, but he'll return to the KBO on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. The 34-year-old right-hander has compiled a 3.08 ERA in 875.2 innings (144 starts) since he headed overseas in 2019. He posted a 5.46 ERA in 85.2 major-league innings between 2012-18.