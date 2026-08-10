Casey Lawrence: Heads to open market

The Mariners released Lawrence on Saturday.

Lawrence made six appearances at the big-league level in 2025 between stops with the Blue Jays and Mariners, but he's spent the entire 2026 campaign to date in the minors. The 38-year-old righty had pitched well at Triple-A Tacoma with a 4.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 79:19 K:BB across 131.2 innings over 23 starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, so he appears to have exercised an opt out in his contract rather than being cut loose for performance-related reasons. Lawrence will look to catch on with an organization that can present him with a clearer path back to the big leagues.