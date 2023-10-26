Lawrence cleared outright waivers Thursday and elected to become a free agent.
Lawrence struggled to a 6.59 ERA in 27.1 innings of relief this season with the Cardinals. The 35-year-old right-hander will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract if he wants to continue his playing career.
