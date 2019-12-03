Play

Cesar Hernandez: Non-tendered by Philly

Hernandez was non-tendered by Philadelphia on Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hernandez has been a key utility man for the Phillies over the last two seasons, playing in all but eight games. He hit .266 with 29 home runs and 131 RBI over that stretch but will be in search of a new home following Monday's transaction.

