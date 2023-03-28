Hernandez was released by the Tigers on Tuesday.
Hernandez had the ability to request his release if not on the major-league roster and he did just that. The veteran infielder will now look for a gig elsewhere, although it's possible he might have to go to the minor leagues first.
