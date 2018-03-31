Cesar Ramos: Cut loose
The Dodgers released Ramos from the minors Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Ramos signed a minor-league contract with Los Angeles in February but did not see the start of the minor league season. The 33-year-old hasn't seen major-league action since posting a 6.04 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 47.2 innings with the Rangers in 2016.
