Pinder will retire from baseball after Saturday's game with Triple-A Gwinnett, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
It will bring an end to a seven-year career for Pinder. The infielder/outfielder hit .242/.294/.417 over 1,740 plate appearances at the major-league level -- all with the Athletics -- with 62 homers and 197 RBI. He was released by the Nationals after he signed with the team as a minor-league free agent, and he hit .333/.357/.593 over six games with Gwinnett after signing with the Atlanta organization in the middle of May.