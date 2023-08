Culberson declined an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and elected to become a free agent, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Culberson was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday, shortly after the NL East leaders acquired Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Royals. Culberson 34, has batted just .248/.294/.375 over his last 396 major-league plate appearances dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season.