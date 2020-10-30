Culberson elected free agency Friday.
Culberson has been a useful bench piece for the past several years, though he played a very minimal role this past season, getting into just 10 games and coming to the plate just seven times. With a career .247/.292/.390 slash line, the 31-year-old's main appeal on the open market will be his ability to play almost anywhere on the diamond.
More News
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Joining big club for playoffs•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Outrighted to alternate site•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Gets DFA'd•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Seeing few opportunities•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Contract selected by Braves•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Makes 60-man roster•