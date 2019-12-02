Charlie Culberson: Won't be tendered
Culberson (face) will be non-tendered by the Braves on Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Culberson hit a respectable .256/.294/.437 (85 wRC+) in 144 plate appearances last season, but the Braves evidently weren't interesting in giving even a modest arbitration raise to a clear bench player. Culberson will head to free agency looking for a big-league fit heading into his age-31 season.
