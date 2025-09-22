The Tigers released Morton on Sunday.

Before he was removed from Detroit's 40-man roster earlier Sunday, Morton went 2-3 with a 7.09 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 47:23 K:BB across 39.1 innings in nine outings. The Tigers lack an obvious replacement in the rotation for Morton heading into the final week of the regular season, so the team may opt for a bullpen game when the right-hander's next turn comes up. Morton is set to turn 42 in November, and given his rough finish to the 2025 campaign, his time in the big leagues could be over.