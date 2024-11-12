Morton plans to continue his baseball career in 2025, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 41-year-old has not yet confirmed it himself, but recent reports had suggested Morton was likely to keep pitching next season rather than retire. Morton's strikeout rate fell to 23.8 percent in 2024, which was the lowest it's been since 2015. He still misses bats at an above-average rate, however, and has made 30-plus starts in each of the last six non-COVID seasons. Morton shouldn't have trouble netting a sizable one-year contract, likely from a contender.