Morton is not expected to receive a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Astros before Friday's deadline, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Morton will be one of the more sought after arms in free agency this winter after going 15-3 with a 3.13 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 across 30 starts (167 innings) with the Astros in 2018. Over the past two seasons with Houston, the veteran right-hander owns a 3.36 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 across 55 starts. Should Morton sign elsewhere, there will now be a draft pick attached.