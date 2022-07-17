Anderson opted out of his minor-league contract with the Tigers on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Anderson and the Tigers have now parted ways for the second time this season, as the right-hander was previously released from his minor-league deal April 10 and then re-signed two days later. Though Detroit has dealt with a litany of injuries to its pitching staff this season, Anderson was unable to earn a call-up to the majors despite having been a staple in the Triple-A Toledo rotation. Over his 17 outings (15 starts) at Triple-A, Anderson produced a 4.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 62:27 K:BB in 70 innings.