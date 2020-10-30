Anderson had his $9.5 million club option for 2021 declined by the Blue Jays on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran right-hander struggled in 2020 with a 7.22 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB over 33.2 innings after beginning the season with an injury, so it's not much of a surprise Toronto opted to pay the $500,000 buyout. Anderson had a 3.63 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 82 starts over the previous three seasons with the Brewers before being traded, so he should at least earn a look from someone for spring training.