De Jong was released by the Twins on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

De Jong allowed four runs in his lone major-league outing this season in April and was designated for assignment later in the month. The 25-year-old had a 9.73 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 30:26 K:BB over 45.1 innings with Triple-A Rochester prior to his release.

More News
Our Latest Stories