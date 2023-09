The Reds released Shreve on Saturday.

With just one week left in the minor-league season, Shreve is unlikely to resurface elsewhere in 2023, though he'll at least get a head start in finding his next organization after Cincinnati cut him loose. Between big-league stops with the Reds and Tigers this season, Shreve compiled a 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB across 44.2 innings.