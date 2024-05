The Rangers released Shreve on Wednesday.

After failing to win a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Shreve posted a 2.70 ERA and 0.80 WHIP over 10 innings out of Triple-A Round Rock's bullpen before being cut loose. The journeyman reliever shouldn't have much trouble securing a minor-league deal elsewhere, with Shreve presumably keen on joining an organization that can present him with a clearer path to the big-league bullpen.