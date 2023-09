Shreve was released by the Reds on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 33-year-old southpaw logged a 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 44.2 innings this season, with 41.1 of those frames coming for the Tigers and another 3.1 innings for the Reds. Shreve may have to settle for a minor-league deal next season if he wants to continue his career.