Cuthbert was non-tendered by the Royals on Monday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Cuthbert played in 87 games during the 2019 campaign, hitting .246 with nine home runs and 40 RBI over that span. He's surfaced in the majors in each of the last five seasons and will likely receive an offer to earn a backup role elsewhere.

